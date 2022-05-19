Council coalition talks - your views online

John Hewit

Oh well. More Spaces For People, more cycle lanes, more road closures, more planters in the middle of the road. A new LEZ in town, work parking space tax, etc, etc. Can’t say we don’t have ourselves to blame for it all.

Sam McIntosh

So what can we do to help people and businesses struggling after lockdown? The council – Let’s implement an LEZ; let’s implement a workplace parking tax; let’s look at congestion charging.

Bill Whyte

Well, that seals the fate of Edinburgh. The city centre empty of people as they will go to out of town retail parks as there are free parking facilities in most of them. Residents parking permits city wide, closed roads meaning emergency services having to make lengthy detours which puts lives at risk. This all leads to reduced funding for street cleaning and bin collections education and social care as the majority of council expenditure will be used for cycle lanes and the trams!

Tony Ward

So, we can all "look forward" to more kerbside parking being removed while more roads are narrowed and/or closed?

Renée La Racineuse

Oh dear, as I won’t be able to drive into the city soon, and don’t want the social stigma which becoming a self-entitled cyclist attracts, I’d better get myself a battery powered helicopter.

Liam James

I cant wait to see what utter dross policies and ridiculously over budget ‘regeneration / renewal / upgrading’ works they manage to come up with over the next few years. Who knows, maybe they’ll just have me paying to get my bin uplifted or start charging me to walk on Princess Street.

Thomas Red Matthew

Fiasco written all over it, but those who voted for this, wanted it.

John Smith

Tragic that within five year, our city centre traffic will succumb to cardiac arrest as a result of the cholesterol of gross mismanagement. And come every Fringe Festival, the gridlock will not raise one eyebrow in the Chambers, as the city reaches out desperately for a defibrillator…

Barry MacKay

Time to surrender the polluting cars and start walking, cycling, bussing it. You know it’s better for you at the end of the day.

Smith C Karen

Hopefully the rest will see sense and create the right opposition.

Allan Taylor

Cyclists will be happy.....about two per cent of the population of Edinburgh.

Ian Hodgson

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse.

Andrew Donaldson

Just means SNP/Greens will not be able to railroad their policies through, which is good. All the other parties have to do is vote against them.

Botanic bust-up

Dignitaries visiting the Botanics left their limousines in spaces where blue badge holders have been banned from parking.

Renée La Racineuse

Of course they did, and no doubt felt no sense of shame in displaying once more than it’s one privileged set of rules for them and another completely disadvantaged set for the rest of us.

Tony Ward

Shouldn't Maciness and McVey be cycling their "dignitaries" to the Botanics to show off their "no vehicles" policy in action?

Jean Irvine

What happened to their bikes or the bus that stops near the east gate? They should have been ticketed – absolutely appalling.

Mark Coley

"It had come to be accepted that the pigs, who were manifestly cleverer than the other animals, should decide all questions of farm policy, though their decisions had to be ratified by a majority vote."

Andrew Davidson

Shameful and disgusting. Why can't these so called dignitaries take the bus like everyone else?

Diana Karlins

Haven’t they got parking tickets? They are parked on double yellow lines.

Willie Anderson

Why are they not cycling? That’s the Macinnes plan.

Mark Fairbairn

Ah, more stupidity brought into this city by the council under the guise of Covid measures. The chauffeur- driven never follow rules.

David Funnell