Edinburgh Speed reductions - your views online

The Reducer was the super-hero mascot of the new 20mph scheme when the lower speed limit was first rolled out to residential streets across Edinburgh. Picture: Greg Macvean.

John Hewit

The vast majority of these roads do not need to be 20mph. As others have said, near schools and in small residential streets, absolutely! I fully support it. However to make straight, main, through roads with good visibility 20mph just because they can is bloody mindedness at its worst. My road (Saughton Road North) is 20 for no good reason. Turn left at the railway bridge, it’s 30. At Stenhouse Cross, back to 20, then Stevenson Drive is 30 - all unnecessary and needlessly confusing to drivers. It’s like the no left turn carry on at London Road. Drivers don’t usually disagree or ignore driving laws but when they don’t make any sense or defy logic, it’s not hard to see why they do.

Ian Hodgson

With all the potholes you wouldn’t/couldn’t want to go any faster.

Sam McIntosh

The dictatorship that replaced the other dictatorship puts out consultations and if the result goes against their proposals they ignore it and go ahead anyway.

Joe Hendy

The 20mph speed limit has been a total failure in East Lothian. It is almost totally ignored even by cyclists. Vehicles regularly exceed to the 30mph limit, especially at peak times!

George Smith

It will be faster if you are on a push bike. Total lunacy.

Bill Close

Best to roll out canoes at the side of roads, because when it rains potholes and badly maintained road drains which are choked cause lochs to appear.

Derek Wilson

Why not ask the residents if they want 20mph in their area?

Manda Tulloch

Tbf, it's probably a safer speed for all the potholes you have to weave around.

Colin Brown

Excellent news. Safer roads for all.

Kacey Milne

Can everyone complaining make sure they complete the official consultation.? Otherwise they always say the majority were in favour.

Harris Kay

The amount of kinetic energy that a vehicle has goes up by the square of the speed, so at 30mph it's 2.25 the amount at 20mph. That's why it's safer for everyone not protected by a metal box.

Neil Peel

Which most people, including the police, will duly ignore.

Paul Wilson

How about repairing the potholes in 90 per cent of the Edinburgh roads? Now there’s an idea!

Ally Preston

I see the point in smaller residential roads and near schools, but it's totally stupid on main roads. City of Edinburgh City are no longer fit for purpose.

Ronald Dingwall

Waste of time and money. Will only increase Co2 emissions. West Lothian has rolled back previous 20 zones because of Co2.

David Overton

Maybe driving at 20mph is to give everyone chance to miss the potholes.

Callum Hardy

Most of them are already below 10mph due to how potholed and broken the surface is. Drivers fear going faster due to the enormous possibility of ruining their car.

Derek Moore

Another plan for more fines, more revenue.

Norma McNeill

People ignore the signs.

John Black

There are enough roads with 20mph causing congestion.

Jon Carter

Sort the potholes out - this council is so incompetent they can’t focus on the real issues.

Liell Dokotliver

Why stop there, make it 2mph!

Nurses pay

Nursing strikes in Scotland have been paused and the government is in talks with unions about pay rises and time scales.

Teresa Murphy - Teri

If they had been given a decent increase every year for the last 10 years, it wouldn't be in this state. Also, have you ever seen a politician striking or complaining about not coping financially? No, they forget where their wages come from and think they are not accountable.

Eithne Bailey

The country clapped for them, now let's pay them what they are due. I would be dead without them. So give them their 10 per cent – they hopefully have given me another 50 years.

Rosie Posie

Let's put Pat Cullen in the Prime Minster’s chair. She would sort the country out in a month.

