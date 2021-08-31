Lothian Buses might no longer call at bus stops at ERI because queues of cars trying to find parking spaces are causing long delays - your views online

The route connects residential areas of south Edinburgh to the Royal Infirmary

Bus bother

Lothian Buses might no longer call at bus stops at ERI because queues of cars trying to find parking spaces are causing long delays

Robasdan Àdhamh

I value both the NHS and our local services. I feel it would be a step backwards removing any services to the ERI.

Kiimberlee Gally

Should be law that there is decent bus access to all hospitals. Everyone should be able to access a hospital and not rely on cars, especially as the council are determined to make it more difficult for people to drive in the city or own one or reply on expensive taxis.

Karen Mason

This is a huge hospital planted in the outskirts of the city, the car parks are not big enough to accommodate staff and patients never mind visitors. Every road in the area has double yellow lines in place and now the bus company are thinking of not servicing the hospital. That makes sense!

Carolann Henderson

One solution would be opening the access road to all traffic. The access is insufficient for the size of the hospital. More parking spaces also of course would help. Ambulances /emergency vehicles can't get through that traffic either.. not great really.

Louise Bailey

Dreadful way to treat staff and patients. I wrote to NHS Lothian and my MSP some years ago forecasting the dreadful problems that would occur when RHSC moved to Little France due to the ridiculous lack of parking. Did they care? Not a bit of it.

Andrena Holmes

As usual, as a non-driver with a lung condition, like many other disabled people, we are being forgotten about again. How are we supposed to access the hospital?

Serena Mckim

If the concern is in regard to staff safety late at night, then let the buses serve the hospital stops at night but not first thing in the morning, as that is where the problem lies. You can get on the bus at 7.50am just a few stops up the road and not be out of the hospital until 8.45-9am!

Rose Cameron

Could they not make a bus lane only going into hospital? The staff traffic heading in there from 6.30am to 9am is horrendous.

Janis Aitken

Parking was never the right size for the hospital. There should have been a multi-storey car park and a separate access for buses like before, when they went in to the front of the hospital.

Liz Bee

Build another car park – it’s not big enough now for the population of Edinburgh and hasnt been for years.

Laura Ewing

Why can't they make it a one way system around the site, one lane for cars to access parking and a bus lane to allow the buses to move freely?

Shirley Smith

People need the bus, not everyone can get a taxi or someone to drive them there, so please think again.

Derek Grieve

It's only at rush hours that there are any problems. After 8.30 in the morning there are no problems anywhere.

John Keating

Let’s forget buses and get some cycle lanes out there.

Laine Gray

Buses have not been removed and there are no plans to remove them. ERI needs to sort out the roads on site so that buses are not held up!

Lorraine Blyth

Concern for staff is valid but how do patients access clinic/day beds and other services when parking is so problematic if the public transport is taken off campus?

James Buchanan

Free bus travel from Sherifhall park and ride to hospital the answer?

Diarmid Martin

Stick in 24hr monitored bus lanes.

Alun Thomas

What did people think would happen when they made parking at the hospital free? Bet there are lots of people who park their cars at the hospital, then get a bus into town for work.

Kirsty Rankin

That is insane! What about people who can't walk far? Or when it’s dark and they’re alone? People attending appointments might be poorly and not able to trek all that way. Not everyone can drive or afford taxis. And don’t the staff have to do enough walking miles around the hospital without adding to their fatigue?

