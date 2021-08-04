Neil Oliver has been criticised over his comments on GB News. He said, "For the sake of freedom I will cheerfully risk catching Covid" - your views online

Neil Oliver has joined GB News

Neil Oliver

Neil Oliver has been criticised over his comments on GB News. He said, "For the sake of freedom I will cheerfully risk catching Covid."

Leigh Macdonald

It's a shame for the doctors and nurses forced to treat you when you become severely il. So do they get the freedom to choose not to treat you because YOU chose not to protect urself or them?

Keely Flint

Move all the refuseniks to one area of the country and let them get on with infecting each other- and treating each other.

Lorraine Robertson

Everyone has the right to decide what's best for them. Nobody should be forced or judged for the descision they make.

Jane Loft

Shock news flash. Egotistical narcissist male puts his own wishes above others’ needs.

Colin Gilbert

This idea of everyone having the "freedom" to make their own choices sounds SOOO simple and fair, until you think about it for more than about two seconds and realise it's childish, selfish nonsense which goes against everything that living in a "society" actually means.

Sandy Wilson

Not really who'd you would like for a neighbour, is he? He seems to have no concept of public health imperatives in a pandemic. Just Neil Oliver ones. As they used to say, if he was a bar of chocolate, he'd eat himself.

Philip Lamb

Freedom is a two way street, and the rest of us deserve to be protected from these selfish cowardly snowflakes. These vaccine refuseniks are going to get a nasty shock when their “freedom” to travel and work get taken away.

Dave Coulson

Crazy; sad thing is he'll probably end up infecting others.

Trevor Nicholson

With freedom comes responsibility. It showed what a selfish irresponsible so called “entitled” individual he is.

Joy Doogan

Iagree with him. How long are you going to go along with restrictions to your life? We need to learn to live with it, like the flu, and get on with our lives.

Ian Ross

The man is an utter bampot.

Derek Allan

If I ever see him in trouble, it's my freedom to ignore him. Traitor to Scotland, spreads fake history.

Stephen Wilson

He obviously hasn’t had it as he wouldn’t be so cocky

Cath Mackay

All these people agreeing with him - let's hope it is you or someone you love that he's infecting.

Stephen Watters

Who actually cares now the government have flouted the rules they set and are now opening back up? If It was such a serious issue, more would be done to stop the spread.

Val Anderson

Wow, just when you think he can’t be anymore arrogant, ignorant or vile he comes out with this. He’s becoming Scotland’s Farage.

Michael Linton

I've always thought that man is an idiot but I never thought he would prove it.

Nick Salerno

We now have vaccines for it as well as numerous treatments which have been proven effective against Covid, so we really should focus on getting our normality back, I feel.

Daniel Waddell

It boils down to two simple questions. Do you genuinely think you have a better understanding of Covid than the thousands of virologists, microbiologists and epidemiologists that specialise in this particular field? second, do you really want to be the next person pleading with the hospital to vaccinate you, only to be told it's too late and there's nothing more that can be done to help you?

Les Mason

Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make!

Donna Mason

Life needs to go back to normal at some point. A lot of people are still working from home and it has to be affecting their health. However, I do wear a mask to protect others.

Hayley Blythe

He's brilliant and brave to speak his truth in these times!

Jenni Debbie Dobbie

Did he say he doesn’t mind catching Covid for other people’s freedom? Or did he say he doesn’t mind other people catching Covid from him for freedom?

Diarmid Martin

What a selfish egotistical statement to make.

Barry Hunt