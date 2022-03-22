Second Scottish independence referendum - your views online
A second Scottish independence referendum is ‘unlikely’ next year says ex-Scottish Government and SNP adviser Kevin Pringle
Alex Monaghan
We’ve seen off Salmond and next years non-event will see the back of Sturgeon. With no clear successor, SNP are finished.
Jason Malone
Off course we will. And we will win it this time. We won’t be cheated. It takes a special kind of stupid to still think we are better with Bozo and the corrupt cess pit down there.
Laine Street
There are more important things in the world at the moment. How many times do people have to vote on something?
Jennie Brown
Spend the money on another indyref rather than on homeless, Scottish NHS, councils – the list goes on. And the fact they can’t even record and report on the amount money they gave to businesses over the pandemic. Yeah that's a good start for running Scotland.
Henry Mcintosh
There has been a referendum promised by Sturgeon nearly every year since 2014, so I won't hold my breath.
Gemma Riddles
Can't understand why anyone can still vote for this party who have shown us what they can't do. This comes to mind. Mark Twain - "No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot!"
Viv Atherton
Give it a rest. In these fresh troubling times, bills doubling etc we need to stick together and wee Nippy needs to stop with the needless money expenditure.
Alan Reynolds
It's what the Scottish electorate keep voting them into power for.
Helen McKay
I hope not. We've got enough on our plate as it is.
Fraser Stuart Rowand
It’s quite simple – with everything going on just now, away and flush yer heeds doon the toilet and concentrate on doing yer job rght. We are struggling to look after our own just now without independence.
Sharon Fitzpatrick
Why oh why would you want to be run by a Tory government that we have not voted for since 1955?
Frank O'Donnell
Nope, this is the wrong time for a referendum.
Scott Hardie
No I don't unfortunately. Don't think people have the appetite for it.
Tom MacDonald
It’s never gone away since the last time. Talk about a dog with a bone. Blinkered “supporters” fuelled by a divisive and blinkered party. Local elections soon and yet again they role out this.
Adie Roebuck
Putin is hoping, so he was delighted with Trump, Brexit and Bozo the clown.
Kirsty Greig
Not unless Sturgeon gets the boot ... there won't be a referendum while she's the party leader.
Trebor Toffam
No can do people born in 2014 are still here. That generation would need to be gone
Malky Thin
She wouldn’t hold a referendum even if she could, because she knows she’d be done the day after!
Tim Shipley
Don’t think a hard border would be helpful
Janette Campbell
That’s why he is an ex-employee.
Tom Zgaj
Russia can no longer send money, so momentum is lost.
Colin Swinney
Hopefully not... let her concentrate on resigning.
Alexander Watts
That’s what was voted for.
Allan Mcneill
What about undercutting budgets to have a warchest for pointless indy refs at the expense of all else?
Robert Sturrock
Not going to happen again.
Graeme Gifford
No chance, that ship has sailed (because it wasn't built here).
Peter Anderson
So the unionists would rather be run by Albino Johnson and his cronies? If not, please tell me who. What are the knuckledragging unionists frightened of? Not if but when. Albino Johnson and his Westminster nasty, uncaring, corrupt to the core, lying Tory party are the best assets the independence movement has ever had.
Mike Scales
Zero chance, it’s just not necessary.
Danny Dickson
Have it tomorrow because stats say nothing has changed and it will finally shut her up.
David Black
But, but, but, Nicola said 2023. Anyway bring it on.
