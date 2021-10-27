Your views online

The RMT is threatening to go on strike during the COP26 summit in Glasgow

Gary Robinson: Hmm. RMT holds gun to government’s head before COP26, then claims government is holding a gun to its head – have I got that right?

Clark Fraser: Firstly, the union is formed by the workers it's not some evil shadowy independent entity. Secondly, if they have been negotiating for months and getting nowhere through reasonable discussion and they have this event as leverage so why would they not use it? Do you think the company would refrain from using leverage if they had it for the “greater good”? The company literally leverages workers every day of their working life. It's not like 4.7 per cent over two years is even above inflation.

David Balfour Mcintyre: They have been trying to negotiate for months but been ignored by the Scottish Government and operators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Simpson: These Communist hardliners and shop stewards don't want a settlement if you listen to their rants. It's the language of decades ago when they wrecked Brithsh Rail. Red Robbo is alive and well, but it's, not British Leyland, its ScotRail, and potentially the railway industry throughout the country. Why don't they put the offer to the workforce? They claim they have a mandate for a strike, and they don't need to consult the membership again. All out Comrades!

Anna Mosspaul: No union member votes for, or takes strike action lightly, and it is always the last resort, and in this case the RMT are negotiating on behalf of their members. The RMT cannot accept any deal, or offer, as with any union it can only recommend their members accept it, or not. The final say lies with the members when they vote on it. How long has this dispute been going on, and yet it is only now the Scottish Government are involving themselves, when the union has negotiating leverage with COP26. Why didn't they step in earlier?

Martin Adams: This offer is only guaranteed if ScotRail meet efficiency savings which includes cutting services and closing manned stations. So they are asking their workforce to sanction the loss of some colleagues’ jobs. How is that acceptable?

Steven Oliver: This is only happeining because it's the train service in Sturgeon's back yard which is under threat. She has never shown any concern about the strikes which have resulted in there being no Sunday trains outside of the Glasgow area since late-March.

Shan Denny: The Scottish Government hasn’t cared about the inconvenience the ScotRail strikes have caused people since March. If they now get involved it will just show that they do not care about those who live here and that the visitors attending COP are more important to them than the people they are supposed to represent.

Malcolm Smith: It sounds like the RMT are panicking that they’ve gone too far. Let them crack on with their petty politically-driven project and leave themselves with nothing to bargain with once COP26 is finished.

Steak your place

Greggs has opened its first Scottish drive-thru store in Scotland, creating 16 new jobs in Dalkeith.

Cal Johnstone: Absolutely bonkers. The reason Covid has had such a big impact in this country is because of the poor health of the population, due to poor choices. Binge drinking and junk food culture along with a general feeling of extreme entitlement… what could possibly go wrong? People are unhealthy, are disproportionately affected by illnesses and then blame the government. Make better choices and you might be healthier and happier.

Isebella Hodge: This is what we have come to? Too lazy to walk into a shop for a bit of greasy junk food, using up fossil fuels to get a bit fatter and unhealthier.

Jeanette Cairns: Getting more like America every day. Obesity and laziness – a great recipe for healthy citizens.

Geogi Kavalov: Great – there’s now a quicker way to burn the skin off my tongue. Worth it though.

Tim Wight: Is this the high wages, high skill economy that Boris is saying we are moving to?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.