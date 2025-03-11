Put these six plants in your windows to prevent mould

Approximately two million people are living in homes with significant mould issues and the higher temperatures following months of unpredictable rain increase the risk of mould developing.

While prevention paint and spray might seem like the answer, these can be filled with chemicals. But did you know that by adding plants to your windowsills, you can naturally deter mould spores? This is because certain plants can purify the air and reduce humidity levels, creating a less favourable environment for mould to grow.

In recent research from premium window and door designer The Residence Collection, it was found that more than one in eight Brits (14%) would feel happier about their homes if they added plants. With this in mind, The Residence Collection has shared the six best houseplants to put in your windows to prevent mould.

English Ivy

The English Ivy’s dense foliage is ideal for trapping particles in the air, making this plant highly effective at ridding homes of unwanted mould spores and absorbing extra moisture. Thriving in sunlight, place the English Ivy on your windowsill where it can be protected by blinds or sheer curtains, such as in living rooms.

Peace Lilies

Peace Lilies enjoy rooms with high humidity and low to moderate sunlight, such as bathrooms and kitchens. Like the English Ivy, the Peace Lily has air-purifying abilities and can reduce moisture in the air through its leaves to prevent mould growth. Their elegant white flowers bring a sense of tranquillity and beauty to spaces such as living rooms, bedrooms and dining areas.

Boston Ferns

Boston Ferns are fantastic at balancing the humidity in your home, making it less favourable for mould to grow. They thrive in indirect light and love high humidity, so they are perfect for sprucing up your bathroom or kitchen windowsills.

Spider Plants

Spider Plants are great for filtering out air pollutants and absorbing that extra moisture, as well as improving your indoor air quality, which prevents mould formation. Spider Plants, with their love for bright, indirect light, are perfect for windows in living rooms, kitchens or other well-lit areas of the home.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a natural mould fighter, thanks to its moisture-absorbing and antifungal properties. It thrives in bright, indirect sunlight, making it a great choice for sunny window sills to reduce humidity and keep mould at bay.

Snake Plants

Snake Plants are excellent at absorbing toxins and moisture from the air, reducing the damp conditions that mould loves. They also release oxygen at night, enhancing the air quality in your home. Their adaptability to various light conditions makes them perfect for any window in your home.

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager at The Residence Collection, commented: “Incorporating plants into window spaces offers a range of benefits. Plants can enhance both environment and well-being and work towards boosting moods, as our research showed adding plants would make over one in eight Brits feel happier about their homes.

“Beyond their practical benefits, plants foster a connection to nature, which can help alleviate stress and improve mental well-being, as well as their visual aesthetics, which contribute to a pleasing atmosphere. They also serve as natural insulation, providing a barrier to sunlight and thus contributing to energy efficiency. Additionally, plants offer natural privacy, which is a particular benefit in spaces lacking window coverings.”

For more information on the best plants for your own home please visit: https://www.residencecollection.co.uk/news/finding-natural-ways-to-improve-air-quality-and-reduce-humidity-with-plants/