A backbench rebellion, a policy U-turn and a Chancellor in tears are not how Sir Keir Starmer would have chosen to mark his government’s first year in power.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it's not unusual for prime ministers to have a tough time at the start of their premiership. Margaret Thatcher faced public attacks from "wets" inside her own Cabinet over economic policy. And Tony Blair suffered a revolt over single parent benefit cuts, including the front bench resignation of Leith MP Malcolm Chisholm. Both were returned to power with big majorities at the next election.

So Keir Starmer and his colleagues should not despair despite the negative commentary which has followed the U-turns over winter fuel payments and welfare cuts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was visibly upset as she sat next to Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions last week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prime minister has admitted mistakes - he says the emphasis on how bad things were when Labour came into power “squeezed the hope out”; and he now regrets his speech warning that Britain was in danger of becoming “an island of strangers”.

But the government also has much to its credit at the end of year one - a 7 per cent increase in the national living wage; falling NHS waiting lists; an expansion of free school meals; major new capital investment; improved rights for workers; and gradual re-nationalisation of the railways.

Nevertheless, there are still tough decisions ahead. Labour promised at the election there would be no increase in income tax, VAT, corporation tax or employees' national insurance contributions. But commentators now expect there will be tax rises of some sort in the budget in the autumn.

Options talked about include freezing income tax thresholds, resulting in more people being caught by higher rates; ending some inheritance tax relief; and reducing the size of the tax-free lump sums people can take from their pension when they retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many inside the Labour party want the government to be “bolder” about policy choices - and that could include sensible tax increases to ensure those with the broadest shoulders bear the heaviest burdens.

The government is reportedly about to adopt the theme of "fairness" to give its policies more of a focus. And it is planning to establish a large network of "Best Start" family hubs offering integrated services for under-fives and their families - a welcome revival of Sure Start, widely seen as one of the big successes of the last Labour government which was subsequently dismantled by the Tories.

These are the kind of initiatives people have been expecting from a Labour government. They could help change Sir Keir’s fortunes - and even give a boost to Scottish Labour too.