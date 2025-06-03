Outlander star Sam Heughan returns to his Edinburgh roots as he lands ‘dream’ role

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has spoken of his joy at landing a role he's dreamed of since cutting his teeth in theatre as a teenager in Edinburgh.

The Scottish star, who plays highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the hit time-travel series, has been announced to play the title role in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of Macbeth.

Heughan, 45, will star opposite The Day Of The Jackal actress Lia Williams, as Lady Macbeth.

The Balmaclellan-born celebrity, who moved to Edinburgh as a 12-year-old, said: “At age 18, standing on the main stage of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, playing ‘spear-carrier number two’ (essentially a glorified extra) in a production of Macbeth, I could only dream of one day playing the infamous title character.

“It feels full circle to be returning to the stage, after over a decade working primarily in television and film. Not only is Macbeth my favourite Shakespeare play: intense, immediate and unsettling, it also happens to be famously Scottish.

“The RSC has always been at the pinnacle of my ambition and I feel deeply honoured and thankful to be working alongside some enormously talented and creative people.”

The play will be performed in the RSC’s The Other Place theatre, in Stratford Upon Avon, from 9 October to 6 December.

Heughan has spoken about his time in Edinburgh several times in the past. In his memoir, Waypoints, he opens up about his family’s move to the Scottish capital when he was a teenager – saying it was like a “like a whole new world for him” after upping sticks from his native Dumfries and Galloway.

In the bestselling book, he talks about what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city.

In a chapter titled ‘The Wake-Up Call’, Heughan reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art. He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like [brother] Cirdan and me. I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.

“It was a little overwhelming to begin with, but since I could now see without the dreaded glasses, I soon started to make friends and feel comfortable in a crowd.”

The young Sam attended James Gillespie's High School, which he recalls as having “very strong on rules and discipline”.

He also remembers a run-in with the school’s head teacher, after an incident involving a carton of milk.

He writes: “On one occasion, I came very close to getting into trouble from the top.

“At the time, I had just been made a school prefect... The incident began with a milk carton. I had been tasked with helping to dish them out at break time to pupils who were part of a milk-in-schools scheme.

“On finding one left over, I decided to join the scheme for one break only... A moment later, like a gunslinger in some two-bit town, the headmistress stepped out.

“My eyes went wide with horror... I seized an escape route in the form of the door to the toilet block... I took one look at the open window and lobbed it out.”

Musing that it was the perhaps first time he ever got into character, Heughan goes on to describe raiding a bin once his headmistress questioned him about the missing milk carton – and how he bluffed her after luckily finding one at the bottom.

He writes: “The headmistress considered the carton in my hand... Once again she seemed to be searching my expression for cracks. The face-off only lasted for a couple of seconds, but it felt like a lifetime.

“It was perhaps the first occasion that I'd got into character, and it wouldn't be the last. Ultimately it showed me what was possible if I delivered it with conviction.”