Sam Heughan will be in conversation with an audience at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday October 23, ahead of the book’s release later this month. The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hit time-travelling drama series, is set to release the book on October 25.

In Waypoints, he sets out along the West Highland Way to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him. Organisers Fane Productions say the event with the award-winning actor promises to be “a glorious evening”. Heughan is expected to speak about his career spanning theatre, film and TV, his Scottish roots, the waypoints that have defined his life, as well as his hopes and plans for the future.

Speaking about his memoir, the 42-year-old star said: “Waypoints is a memoir with a difference. “I needed to challenge myself and spend more time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”

Sam Heughan is known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander

The Edinburgh event is the first of two UK stops on the book tour. Sadly, the Edinburgh date is sold out but tickets are still available for the second date at the Barbican Centre in London on October 24. And fans who can’t make the events in person can still tune in, as the London event will be streamed live all over the world and signed copies will be available to purchase online.