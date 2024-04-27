Outlander Jamie Fraser star Sam Heughan suffers from ‘hangover’ after boozy meal at Edinburgh restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Heughan enjoyed a slap-up meal in Edinburgh with the Outlander crew this week – and it sounds like the drinks were flowing.

The Scottish actor and his pals were guests of TV chef Tony Singh at The Supper Club, where they had cocktails and canapes before tucking into a stunning array of dishes as part of an 8-course meal.

Sam, who plays highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander took to social media after the meal to say he had a great time at the restaurant – although he hinted there may have been a tad too much to drink.

Sam Heughan, left, and the Outlander crew this week were guests of TV chef Tony Singh, right, at The Supper Club in Edinburgh. Photo: Sam Heughan Instagram

The Balmaclellan-born star, who moved to Edinburgh as a teenager, wrote on his Instagram page: “Thankful for such a wonderful team, who have supported and worked so hard over the years on @outlander_starz.”

The 43-year-old, who has his own brand of whisky and gin, then added: “Less thankful for the hangover.”

Heughan recently opened up about his family’s move to Edinburgh when he was a teenager – saying it was like a “like a whole new world for him” after he moved from his native Dumfries and Galloway to the Scottish capital at the age of 12.

In his memoir Waypoints, he talks about what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city.

In a chapter titled ‘The Wake-Up Call’, Heughan reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art. He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like Cirdan and me. I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.

“It was a little overwhelming to begin with, but since I could now see without the dreaded glasses, I soon started to make friends and feel comfortable in a crowd.”

The 12-year-old Heughan attended James Gillespie's High School, which he recalls as having “very strong on rules and discipline”.

He also remembers a run-in with the school’s head teacher, after an incident involving a carton of milk.

Heughan writes: “On one occasion, I came very close to getting into trouble from the top.

“At the time, I had just been made a school prefect... The incident began with a milk carton. I had been tasked with helping to dish them out at break time to pupils who were part of a milk-in-schools scheme.

“On finding one left over, I decided to join the scheme for one break only... A moment later, like a gunslinger in some two-bit town, the headmistress stepped out.

“My eyes went wide with horror... I seized an escape route in the form of the door to the toilet block... I took one look at the open window and lobbed it out.”

Musing that it was the perhaps first time he ever got into character, Heughan goes on to describe raiding a bin once his headmistress questioned him about the missing milk carton – and how he bluffed her after luckily finding one at the bottom.

He writes: “The headmistress considered the carton in my hand... Once again she seemed to be searching my expression for cracks. The face-off only lasted for a couple of seconds, but it felt like a lifetime.