The owner of an abandoned Edinburgh pub has threatened potential legal action against one of the UK’s biggest bar and restaurant groups over the state of the building.

The former Busy Bee pub in Saughton Mains closed in around 2016 and has stood empty ever since, gradually falling into disrepair as the weeds grow around it. In recent weeks nearby residents have begun a campaign for action over what they say has become an eyesore.

Last week they staged a protest at the site amid calls for the building to be demolished and replaced with a community hub or new housing.

The Busy Bee has been closed for nearly a decade | supplied

Owner Fiona Clarke has already rejected a proposal for demolition put forward by Mitchells and Butlers, who own brands including All Bar One, Toby Carvery and Browns, and have a lease on the Busy Bee which runs until 2069.

And Ms Clarke - whose father bought the premises, formerly Saughton Mains Congregational Church, in 1970 - has launched a Facebook page where she has warned she is ready to take legal action.

She wrote: “A final dilapidations survey is being completed to assess the full extent of repairs required due to ongoing leaseholder inaction (est. completion: August 2025). This report will be formally served to Mitchells & Butlers, the current leaseholder, along with a legal request for payment or remedial action.

“If no agreement is reached within a reasonable period, we will initiate legal proceedings. This may include a formal court process to pursue recovery of costs and/or seek to bring the lease to an end.

“This is not a quick process, but we are committed to using every legal avenue available to hold the leaseholder accountable and unlock the potential of this site for the local community.”

In another post, she criticises Mitchells & Butlers and claims their demolition proposal “seems at odds with their stated commitment to sustainability and zero operational waste to landfill by 2030”.

She continues: “We call on Mitchells & Butlers to explore sustainable renovation rather than demolition; engage directly with the local community; respect the social and cultural value of this historic site. Let’s preserve this place for future generations — not erase it.”

Mitchells & Butlers told the Evening News earlier this month they had tried to sell the lease on the pub, but there had been no interest. They said: "We have also actively explored alternative uses for the building, but progress has been hindered by restrictions within the lease. Realistically, we now believe the building to be beyond it's usable economic life.

"In light of this, Mitchells & Butlers has made a proposal to the freeholder to demolish the building. We are committed to working closely with the freeholder, local stakeholders, charities, and the city council to explore and deliver a new use for the site.”