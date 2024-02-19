Part of Holyrood Palace closed as This is Rigged protesters stage sit-in protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Activists have taken over the dining room of the Palace of Holyrood House protesting against the cost-of-living crisis.

‘This Is Rigged’ entered the royal dining room at the the official residences of His Majesty The King on Monday carrying banners with the slogans including ‘is treasa tuath na tighearna’ (the slogan of the Highland Land League, translating to ‘the people are mightier than a lord’), and ‘change begins in the kitchen, not the boardroom'.

Nine protesters crossed the barrier after 1pm and sat down at the table with food in tupperwares and flasks of tea.

The wing of the palace has been temporarily closed to the public. This is Rigged are calling on supermarkets to slash prices of baby formula to March 2021 prices, and demanding the Scottish Government fully fund and implement community food hubs.

One of the protesters Jasmin Robertson, 19, a student said:

“Our food system is something that connects us all, but it has become so fragile in the hands of profiteering corporations. It's time we make space around the table for people, and invest in communities, in a food system that is equal and just, that doesn’t let individuals profit from collective struggle. The Scottish Government have to stick to their promises of a ‘Good food Nation’, it’s time we take back the power from corporate greed!”

This Is Rigged has vowed to 'reclaim' spaces to highlight the problem until the Scottish Government funds community hubs where people can get meals.

The protest on Monday follows a ‘March for Scran’ on Sunday, in which 70 people with This Is Rigged organised a march through Glasgow and staged sit-ins at supermarkets.

Last year the group also carried out a series of ‘Robin Hood’ style actions, redistributing food from supermarket shelves to food banks. They have vowed to escalate their actions until their demands are met.