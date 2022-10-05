Paul O’Grady to star as Miss Hannigan in Annie UK tour 2023: When it’s coming to Edinburgh and how to get tickets
Paul O’Grady will star as Miss Hannigan in a production of the musical Annie when it plays Edinburgh Playhouse next year.
Paul O’Grady has landed a role in an upcoming UK tour of the much-loved musical Annie - and the show is stopping off in Edinburgh.
The BAFTA Award winning television, radio and stage star will return to the role of Miss Hannigan, having first played it at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1998.
His other theatre credits include playing the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and many pantomimes including Cinderella and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
On television he is best known as the host of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, The Paul O’Grady Show, Channel 4’s Blind Date and BBC One’s Blankety Blank.
He is also a highly celebrated writer, having written both autobiographical and fictional books and recently completed a 14 year run as a presenter on BBC Radio 2.
What is Annie about?
Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.
Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.
Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.
With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.
When is Annie coming to Edinburgh?
Annie will be in Edinburgh Playhouse March 21 - 25 2023.
How to get tickets to see Annie at the Edinburgh Playhouse
Tickets are on sale via ATG Tickets and start from £13, subject to a transaction fee of £3.80.
Full list of Annie UK tour performances
- Theatre Royal Newcastle - March 7 - 11 2023
- Mayflower, Southampton - April 24 - 29 2023
- Liverpool Empire - June 5 - 10 2023
- Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre August 28 - September 2 2023
- Bristol Hippodrome November 20 - 25 2023
