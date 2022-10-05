Paul O’Grady has landed a role in an upcoming UK tour of the much-loved musical Annie - and the show is stopping off in Edinburgh.

The BAFTA Award winning television, radio and stage star will return to the role of Miss Hannigan, having first played it at the Victoria Palace Theatre in 1998.

His other theatre credits include playing the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and many pantomimes including Cinderella and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

On television he is best known as the host of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, The Paul O’Grady Show, Channel 4’s Blind Date and BBC One’s Blankety Blank.

He is also a highly celebrated writer, having written both autobiographical and fictional books and recently completed a 14 year run as a presenter on BBC Radio 2.

Paul O’Grady will star as Miss Hannigan in the Annie UK Tour 2023.

What is Annie about?

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

When is Annie coming to Edinburgh?

Annie will be in Edinburgh Playhouse March 21 - 25 2023.

How to get tickets to see Annie at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Tickets are on sale via ATG Tickets and start from £13, subject to a transaction fee of £3.80.

Full list of Annie UK tour performances

Theatre Royal Newcastle - March 7 - 11 2023

Mayflower, Southampton - April 24 - 29 2023

Liverpool Empire - June 5 - 10 2023

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre August 28 - September 2 2023

Bristol Hippodrome November 20 - 25 2023