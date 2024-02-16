Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner has died after being admitted to an Edinburgh hospital following an altercation at an industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the Macmerry Industrial Estate in Tranent on Friday, February 9 around 1pm after a man was seriously injured following an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 78-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died on Saturday, February 10. Police arrested and charged a 76-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was due to appear in Court on Monday.

Pensioner dies in hospital following 'altercation' at industrial estate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024, police were called to a report of a 78-year-old man having been seriously injured during an altercation at an industrial estate in Macmerry, East Lothian.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday, 10 February, 2024.