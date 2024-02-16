Pensioner, 78, dies in Edinburgh hospital after 'altercation' at Tranent industrial estate
A pensioner has died after being admitted to an Edinburgh hospital following an altercation at an industrial estate.
Emergency services were called to the Macmerry Industrial Estate in Tranent on Friday, February 9 around 1pm after a man was seriously injured following an assault.
A 78-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died on Saturday, February 10. Police arrested and charged a 76-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was due to appear in Court on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024, police were called to a report of a 78-year-old man having been seriously injured during an altercation at an industrial estate in Macmerry, East Lothian.
“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday, 10 February, 2024.
“A 76-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 12."