News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Pensioner, 78, dies in Edinburgh hospital after 'altercation' at Tranent industrial estate

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pensioner has died after being admitted to an Edinburgh hospital following an altercation at an industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to the Macmerry Industrial Estate in Tranent on Friday, February 9 around 1pm after a man was seriously injured following an assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 78-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but died on Saturday, February 10. Police arrested and charged a 76-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was due to appear in Court on Monday.

Pensioner dies in hospital following 'altercation' at industrial estatePensioner dies in hospital following 'altercation' at industrial estate
Pensioner dies in hospital following 'altercation' at industrial estate

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Friday, 9 February, 2024, police were called to a report of a 78-year-old man having been seriously injured during an altercation at an industrial estate in Macmerry, East Lothian.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday, 10 February, 2024.

“A 76-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 12."

Related topics:EdinburghPensionerHospitalEmergency servicesPolice