2 . Redhall Walled Garden

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn likes escaping to this greenspace in the west of Edinburgh. He said: "This oasis at Lanark Road is the perfect spot to relax away from the hustle and bustle of living in the Capital city. This really is a hidden treasure, with very few people knowing it is there. I only found out it existed a couple of years ago, despite only living a five minutes walk away! Managed by SAMH, it is primarily a training garden with many unusual features - an Iron Age roundhouse, bog garden, ponds, sunken garden, and lots more. Most importantly it is an active working garden managed collaboratively by a team of 50 people recovering from the challenges of mental health problems." Photo: Malcolm McCurrach