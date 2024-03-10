Living in a major city like Edinburgh it can be hard to keep on top of all the greatest places to spend your time, so we've chosen our favourite hidden treasures in the Capital.
Whether that be the best book shops, restaurants, bars, green spaces or concert venues, we've got plenty of Edinburgh hidden gems for you to explore, including St Cecilia’s Music Museum & Concert Hall hidden away in the Cowgate, or the idyllic oasis of Dr Neil’s Garden in Duddingston, which was recently named the UK's most peaceful place.
1. St Cecilia’s Music Museum & Concert Hall
Lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart highlighted this hidden Edinburgh treasure. He said: "St Cecilia’s may be Scotland’s oldest music hall, but it remains something of a hidden gem, with many locals unaware of its existence. Built by the Edinburgh Musical Society in 1762, it is tucked away in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. The venue is home to University of Edinburgh’s collection of historic musical instruments - including its world-famous harpsichords. St Cecilia’s is said to be the only place in the world where you can hear 18th-century music being played on 18th-century instruments in an 18th-century setting." Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
2. Redhall Walled Garden
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn likes escaping to this greenspace in the west of Edinburgh. He said: "This oasis at Lanark Road is the perfect spot to relax away from the hustle and bustle of living in the Capital city. This really is a hidden treasure, with very few people knowing it is there. I only found out it existed a couple of years ago, despite only living a five minutes walk away! Managed by SAMH, it is primarily a training garden with many unusual features - an Iron Age roundhouse, bog garden, ponds, sunken garden, and lots more. Most importantly it is an active working garden managed collaboratively by a team of 50 people recovering from the challenges of mental health problems." Photo: Malcolm McCurrach
3. Dr Neil’s Garden
Evening News reporter Jamie Saunderson likes to spend time at this hidden gem. He said: "Located next to Duddingston Kirk on the edge of the city centre, Dr Neil’s Garden is so tranquil it is easy to forget you are in Scotland’s capital. It is a great place for a walk on a nice day, or just to sit and watch the world go by surrounded by nature." Photo: National World
4. Chez Jules
Editor Rhoda Morrison loves this little tucked away French restaurant. She said: "Again, I feel like this is probably a restaurant that you could walk past a hundred times and never really notice it. The French restaurant is on Hanover Street and has quite a rustic feel to it when you go in. But the food is second to none, and it's one of my top suggestions any time we're going out for food. I'd highly recommend a visit if you haven't been already!" Photo: Google Streetview