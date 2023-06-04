10 fabulous photos from Edinburgh’s popular Meadows Festival as huge crowds enjoy the bright sunshine
The ever-popular Meadows Festival took place this weekend in Edinburgh – and oh boy, did they get the weather!
The two-day event, held on Saturday and Sunday, saw hundreds of visitors treated to live music performances, children’s activities, yoga and dance classes and even a fun dog show.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see locals enjoying this year's event as they basked in the bright sunshine.
