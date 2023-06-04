News you can trust since 1873
Take a look through our photo gallery see all the fun from this year's Meadows Festival

10 fabulous photos from Edinburgh’s popular Meadows Festival as huge crowds enjoy the bright sunshine

The ever-popular Meadows Festival took place this weekend in Edinburgh – and oh boy, did they get the weather!
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

The two-day event, held on Saturday and Sunday, saw hundreds of visitors treated to live music performances, children’s activities, yoga and dance classes and even a fun dog show.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see locals enjoying this year's event as they basked in the bright sunshine.

The Meadows Festival enjoyed a huge turn out on Sunday as Edinburgh basked in bright sunshine.

1. Meadows Festival

The Meadows Festival enjoyed a huge turn out on Sunday as Edinburgh basked in bright sunshine. Photo: Third Party

There was a fun dog show at this year's Meadows Festival, with many locals taking along their pets.

2. Meadows Festival

There was a fun dog show at this year's Meadows Festival, with many locals taking along their pets. Photo: Third Party

There was some great live music to enjoy at this year's Meadows Festival.

3. Meadows Festival

There was some great live music to enjoy at this year's Meadows Festival. Photo: Third Party

The Meadows Festival featured lots of live performers, and locals lapped up the entertainment on offer as they basked in the sunshine.

4. Meadows Festival

The Meadows Festival featured lots of live performers, and locals lapped up the entertainment on offer as they basked in the sunshine. Photo: Third Party

