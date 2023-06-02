Hundreds are expected to descend on Edinburgh this weekend, as the Meadows Festival arrives for another weekend of live music, market stalls and more.

The volunteer-led festival, which started in 1974 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, will be held at The Meadows on June 3 and 4 and will see visitors treated to a weekend packed with live music performances, children’s activities, yoga and dance classes and a dog show.

When and where is Edinburgh Meadows Festival 2023? How much do tickets cost?

The Meadows Festival is set to return for 2023, with a jam-packed programme over June 3 and 4.

Edinburgh Meadows Festival 2023 takes place over two days on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at The Meadows. The event will kick off at 10am on both days, with the first music acts set to take to the stage at 11am on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday. Stages and stalls will run until 6pm, with the festival’s two bars set to close shortly before 7pm.

Entry to the volunteer-led festival is free but visitors may want to bring money for food, drinks and items for sale at the market. For those who wish to enter their pets in Sunday’s dog show and greyhound parade, entry is £2 per category, with all donations set to be given to the Scottish Greyhound Sanctuary.

Edinburgh Meadows Festival 2023 weekend lineup

Live music will kick off at 11am on Saturday, with seven bands set to take to the Tonegarden Main Stage throughout the day. Six acts will perform on Sunday, with a later start time of 12pm.

Saturday: Suffrajitsu 11am – The Micro Band 12pm – Thundermood 1pm – Devils in Skirts 2pm – Norman Lamont and The Heaven Sent 3pm – The Band That Fell to Earth 4pm – Maz and The Phantasms 5pm.

Sunday: The Phoenix Choir 12pm – Spylaw 1pm – Nasty Nesto and The Sadbois 2pm – Cody Feechan 3pm – Megan Black 4pm – The Passing Sages 5pm.

Throughout both days, other acts will take to the Totally Sound Futures Stage between 12pm and 5pm. The running order and stage times will be posted on a black board beside the stage on the days. Bands set to be featured include the Edinburgh School Rock Ensemble and The Firrhill School Soul Band as well as music students from Napier University.

Two open mic events will also be held at a dedicated stage on both days. The Out of the Bedroom open mic event will run from 11.30am on Saturday, with performers able to sign up on the day at 11.30am, 1.15pm and 3pm. The Sad Song Club event will then take place on Sunday, with sign up times at 11.30am and 1.45pm.

What else is there to see and do at Edinburgh Meadows Festival 2023?

As well as live music, the event will also see one of the biggest outdoor markets in Edinburgh set up in the green space, with more than 100 stalls selling various items. Food trucks will also park up in The Meadows over the two days.

A performance area will give people the chance to try their hand at various activities and art forms. Saturday will see a gentle yoga class held at 12pm, followed by bachata dance at 1pm and Falun Gong at 2.30pm. A bellydance class will be held at 12pm on Sunday, with meditation and yoga classes also on offer with times to be confirmed.

A children and families area will have plenty to keep the younger festival-goers busy, with an arts and crafts tent, outdoor play area and races among the many activities on offer. Youngsters will also be treated to storytelling events, music and dance and imaginative play. Gill White’s storytelling events will take place at 11am on Saturday, with a drumming class scheduled for 12pm on Sunday and a kids’ yoga class at 2pm on Sunday.

The festival’s Dog Show and Greyhound Parade will start at 2pm on Sunday. Dog-owners can register their pets from 12.30pm. Each category entry costs £2 and those taking part will be in with the chance of winning prizes donated by Marchmont Hardware.