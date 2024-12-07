There are lots of great farm shops and butchers in and around Edinburgh that can provide you with the perfect Christmas dinner.
Christmas dinner is the highlight of the year in many Edinburgh households, and with so little time left until the big day, people will be frantically searching where to get the best turkey and all the trimmings.
Check out our round-up below of the 11 best local places to get yourself a tasty turkey to enjoy this Christmas with your loved ones.
1. Craigies Farm Shop
Craigies Farm Shop at South Queensferry has got you covered from your Christmas dinner, NYE celebrations to meeting Santa. Craigies Christmas orders can be made up until Monday, December 9 for delivery up untill December 24, or you can book for click and collect to fit into your busy festive schedule. Craigies have an outstanding range of high quality, turkey with the trimmings to feed all the family. Their free-range poultry supplier is Northumberland Poultry, a family-run business who offer high-quality, free-range and organic produce.
Orders can only be placed in the farm shop or emailing the office team via [email protected]. | Submitted
2. Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher
Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher, on Leven Street in Bruntsfield, has a Christmas online shop, from which you can pick a date and time slot for Christmas turkey collection or local delivery, with the butchers delivering to EH1 to EH17, Eh14 no further than Ravelrig Road, Balerno. Their festive pre-orders will be available until 1 pm on Saturday, December 14, but popular items are likely to sell out before then.
Their festive online shop is separate from their regular online shop. All orders are pre-paid and you can choose between collection from the shop on Leven Street or delivery to your doorstep, with a delivery fee of £7.50. Photo: Google Maps
3. Hopetoun Farm Shop
This Broxburn farm shop said on social media: "We have a huge selection of Christmas gifts and pre made hampers or you can make your own and have it wrapped in store."
Christmas and New Year orders are being taken until December 15.
They added: "Choose from our pre-made packs or pop in and make up your own order from our fantastic selection of Beef, Game, Poultry and Lamb. Our Butchery team will be happy to help!" | National World Photo: Michael Gillen
4. James Anderson Butchers
James Anderson the Butchers at 51 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh are offering Kelly Bronze Free Range Turkeys. The Monk’s Family in the heart of Ayrshire have had the Scottish franchise for Kelly’s Turkeys for over ten years. Kelly turkeys are truly free range, free to range in the clover meadows surrounding the farm and are fed on an oat rich, well balanced, natural cereal diet that is devoid of anything artificial. | Google Street View