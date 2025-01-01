11 great photos of the Edinburgh Loony Dooks at Portobello and South Queensferry to see in 2025

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 15:09 GMT

Hundreds of hardy souls took part in the Edinburgh Loony Dooks today to see in 2025.

Despite snow and freezing January 1 temperatures, hundreds took the plunge at South Queensferry and Portobello today.

Hundreds took part in the Edinburgh Hogmanay Loony Dook at South Queensferry, with most making a splash in fancy dress.

While along the coast at Portobello dozens of people also took part in the New Year tradition of swimming in the freezing water.

The eccentric tradition dip takes place in Scottish coastal towns, with participants dressing up to raise money for charity. The festivities on the shore of the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry attracted visitors from as far away as America.

The brave Edinburgh Loony Dookers took the plunge just after the central belt in Scotland was hit by snow earlier today, Wednesday, January 1.

Hundreds of people took part in the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

1. South Queensferry

Hundreds of people took part in the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. | PA Photo: Andrew Milligan

Brave souls take a dip in the cold sea at Portobello, Edinburgh for the Porty Loony Dook to welcome in 2025.

2. Portobello

Brave souls take a dip in the cold sea at Portobello, Edinburgh for the Porty Loony Dook to welcome in 2025. | Greg Macvean Photography

These two hardy souls braved the cold water to serve people during the South Queensferry Loony Dook.

3. Waiters on the water

These two hardy souls braved the cold water to serve people during the South Queensferry Loony Dook. | PA Photo: Andrew Milligan

These Loony Dookers brought their dog along to Portobello Beach to see in the New Year.

4. Out for a cold walk

These Loony Dookers brought their dog along to Portobello Beach to see in the New Year. | Greg Macvean Photography

