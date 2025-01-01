Despite snow and freezing January 1 temperatures, hundreds took the plunge at South Queensferry and Portobello today.
Hundreds took part in the Edinburgh Hogmanay Loony Dook at South Queensferry, with most making a splash in fancy dress.
While along the coast at Portobello dozens of people also took part in the New Year tradition of swimming in the freezing water.
The eccentric tradition dip takes place in Scottish coastal towns, with participants dressing up to raise money for charity. The festivities on the shore of the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry attracted visitors from as far away as America.
The brave Edinburgh Loony Dookers took the plunge just after the central belt in Scotland was hit by snow earlier today, Wednesday, January 1.
