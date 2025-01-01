Despite snow and freezing January 1 temperatures, hundreds took the plunge at South Queensferry and Portobello today.

Hundreds took part in the Edinburgh Hogmanay Loony Dook at South Queensferry, with most making a splash in fancy dress.

While along the coast at Portobello dozens of people also took part in the New Year tradition of swimming in the freezing water.

The eccentric tradition dip takes place in Scottish coastal towns, with participants dressing up to raise money for charity. The festivities on the shore of the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry attracted visitors from as far away as America.

The brave Edinburgh Loony Dookers took the plunge just after the central belt in Scotland was hit by snow earlier today, Wednesday, January 1.

1 . South Queensferry Hundreds of people took part in the Loony Dook New Year's Day dip in the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. | PA Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

2 . Portobello Brave souls take a dip in the cold sea at Portobello, Edinburgh for the Porty Loony Dook to welcome in 2025. | Greg Macvean Photography Photo Sales

3 . Waiters on the water These two hardy souls braved the cold water to serve people during the South Queensferry Loony Dook. | PA Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales