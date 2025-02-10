11 photos as Livingston community pays tribute to tragic six-year-old schoolgirl Hope Gordon

A heartbroken community came together today to pay their respects and say farewell to Livingston schoolgirl Hope Gordon.

The six-year-old was laid to rest on Monday, February 10, at Adambrae Cemetery in Livingston, with around 100 locals gathering on Adambrae Road to silently pay tribute to Hope as her funeral cortege passed by.

A piper played as the youngster's Paw Patrol-themed coffin was transported from Co-op Funeral Care in Livingston to the cemetery on a horse-drawn carriage.

On such a sad day for the West Lothian town, it was comforting to see so many people come together to pay their respects to the tragic six-year-old schoolgirl.

A community fundraiser for the funeral raised an incredible £10,000 in a matter of days.

Hope Gordon was found dead alongside her father Mark, 36, at a home in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20 after officers were alerted by a concerned family member who said the little girl had failed to turn up to school.

Both deaths were initially treated as unexplained but a post mortem later confirmed Hope, who was a pupil at Toronto Primary School in Livingston, had been murdered. Police said the death of her father is being treated as ‘not suspicious’.

