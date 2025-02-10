This video More videos

Dozens lined the streets of Livingston today as a heartbroken community paid a final farewell to six-year-old girl Hope Gordon.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A piper played as the youngster's Paw Patrol-themed coffin was transported from Co-op Funeral Care in Livingston, across town to Adambrae Cemetery on a horse-drawn carriage.

The streets were lined with around 100 locals, some of whom carried flowers for Hope. The crowds, who had waited in the rain, fell silent as the cortege made its way to the cemetery. And the rain stopped just as Hope’s coffin arrived, with the sun having burst through the clouds for a few minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funeral cortege left Co-Op Funeral Care Parolour and headed to Adambrae Cemetery where the family asked members of the public to line the route and celebrate the life of Hope Gordon. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

After the cortege entered the cemetery grounds, heavy rain quickly returned to Livingston, as little Hope was laid to rest.

Evening News readers also paid tribute to Hope Gordon today, with one posting on our Facebook page: “Bless you little one, sleep in the arms of the angels, strength sent too all your family and friends, god love you all xx.”

Another added: “The saddest thing I have ever witnessed. Rest easy little one x.”

The horse and carriage carrying Hope Gordon's body as she was laid to rest. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Hope was found dead alongside her father Mark, 36, at a home in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20, after officers were alerted by a concerned family member who said the six-year-old had failed to turn up to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad