Hope Gordon funeral: Watch as crowds line streets in Livingston to pay tribute to murdered six-year-old

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 16:39 BST
Dozens lined the streets of Livingston today as a heartbroken community paid a final farewell to six-year-old girl Hope Gordon.

A piper played as the youngster's Paw Patrol-themed coffin was transported from Co-op Funeral Care in Livingston, across town to Adambrae Cemetery on a horse-drawn carriage.

The streets were lined with around 100 locals, some of whom carried flowers for Hope. The crowds, who had waited in the rain, fell silent as the cortege made its way to the cemetery. And the rain stopped just as Hope’s coffin arrived, with the sun having burst through the clouds for a few minutes.

The funeral cortege left Co-Op Funeral Care Parolour and headed to Adambrae Cemetery where the family asked members of the public to line the route and celebrate the life of Hope Gordon. Picture: Lisa Fergusonplaceholder image
After the cortege entered the cemetery grounds, heavy rain quickly returned to Livingston, as little Hope was laid to rest.

Evening News readers also paid tribute to Hope Gordon today, with one posting on our Facebook page: “Bless you little one, sleep in the arms of the angels, strength sent too all your family and friends, god love you all xx.”

Another added: “The saddest thing I have ever witnessed. Rest easy little one x.”

The horse and carriage carrying Hope Gordon's body as she was laid to rest. Picture: Lisa Fergusonplaceholder image
Hope was found dead alongside her father Mark, 36, at a home in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20, after officers were alerted by a concerned family member who said the six-year-old had failed to turn up to school.

Both deaths were initially treated as unexplained but a post mortem later confirmed Hope, who was a pupil at Toronto Primary School in Livingston, had been murdered. Police said the death of her father is being treated as ‘not suspicious’.

