A heartbroken community will say their final goodbye to a ‘remarkable, beautiful’ schoolgirl who is believed to have been killed by her father before he took his own life.

Hope Gordon was found dead alongside her father Mark, 36, at a home in West Calder’s Harburn Drive on January 20 after officers were alerted by a concerned family member who said the six-year-old had failed to turn up to school.

Both deaths were initially treated as unexplained but a post mortem later confirmed Hope, who was a pupil at Toronto Primary School in Livingston, had been murdered. Police said the death of her father is being treated as ‘not suspicious’.

The youngster will be laid to rest at Adambrae Cemetery in Livingston on Monday, February 10. Her family have asked that mourners and members of the community line the streets leading to the cemetery to pay tribute to Hope, whose coffin will be transported on a horse-drawn carriage.

Hope Gordon was found dead along with her father, Mark Gordon, 36, in their home in West Calder, West Lothian | Police Scotland

Posting on Facebook, Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Hope will leave Co-op Funeralcare, Livingston, at approximately 12:45pm on Monday, 10th February making her way to her final resting place.

“Hope’s family would like to show their appreciation to the community for all their love, support and kindness since their tragic loss and ask those that are able to line the streets leading to Adambrae Cemetery as Hope passes by in her horse drawn carriage.

”The cortege will leave the funeral home, turn left and continue up through Dedridge.”

A fundraiser which was launched to help Hope’s family with the funeral costs has raised nearly £9,000 since it was launched by family friend Melanie Wheeldon.

In an emotional post on the page, the schoolgirl’s aunt, Tess, said: “Hope was a remarkable, beautiful little girl with a bright future ahead of her. She was talented with her art skills. She was one of the most intelligent little girls I had ever known. She was amazing with her English and math, and knew more than me at only 6 years old.

“She was just learning how to speak French, and was so proud of herself. As was I, and her mum. She had a heart full of love, and didn’t for one second waste that- she was sure to let you know at every given moment what you meant to her.”