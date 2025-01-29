Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartbroken relative of a six-year-old schoolgirl murdered in West Lothian has said the tragedy will “never be understood or justified”.

Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found dead by police in a house in Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday, January 20. Police initially said both deaths were being treated as "unexplained” but following a post-mortem they confirmed they were treating the youngster's death as murder.

Officers have now confirmed Mr Gordon's death as “not suspicious” after a post-mortem exam. A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday (January 29): “Following a post mortem examination, the death of the 36-year-old man is not being treated as suspicious.”

A fundraiser to help Hope’s family with the funeral costs has raised nearly £9,000 since it was launched by family friend Melanie Wheeldon.

Posting on the GoFundMe page, Hope’s aunt, Tess, said “the world feels empty without her” and she will “never be forgotten”.

In an emotional post, she wrote: “To all who have the kindest hearts: Hi, my name is Tess, I am Hope's auntie. I wanted to write this to everyone, who has shown their deepest sympathy and respect for Hope, by donating to her GoFundMe.

“The tragedy that fell upon the hearts and souls of Hope's family; (especially her mum) will never be understood or justified. The torment, torture and heartache that we feel, will never be able to be described. Not today, not tomorrow, and not in the future. Not only do we feel empty, but the world feels empty too.

“Hope was a remarkable, beautiful little girl with a bright future ahead of her. She was talented with her art skills. She was one of the most intelligent little girls I had ever known. She was amazing with her English and math, and knew more than me at only 6 years old. She was just learning how to speak French, and was so proud of herself. As was I, and her mum. She had a heart full of love, and didn’t for one second waste that- she was sure to let you know at every given moment what you meant to her.

“Hope means the absolute world to us, and it goes without saying that she deserves to have the most beautiful send off. And with the help of family and friends, community and more: we are able to give her that. So I wanted to take this opportunity, to show how grateful we are that everyone has made that happen. Hope's light shines on in all of us, and will never be forgotten, and neither will the kindness of all of your hearts.”

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: “This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

“I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”