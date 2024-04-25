1 . Arthur's Seat

Edinburgh is the most beautiful city in the world. Yes I am biased having lived here all my life, but if you don't believe me take a wee walk up Arthur's Seat at Holyrood Park and see for yourself. The views of the city from up the top of the ancient volcano are stunning, as perfectly captured on film in many TV shows and films including Trainspotting 2 and the recent Netflix-hit One Day. You can look south as the couple are doing in this picture out towards the Pentland Hills, or look west over the city centre to see many of our most photographed landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, or north over Leith and the Firth of Forth towards the Kingdom of Fife. Photo: Richard Baker