For years, it's been one of the Capital’s most dynamic and bustling shopping streets, connecting Leith with the heart of Edinburgh.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic and seemingly endless tram works, it has been a tough time for businesses in Leith Walk. Sadly, we’ve already lost some of these treasured traders and the ones still standing need support more than ever.

We asked readers on our Facebook page to share their favourite businesses in Edinburgh’s longest and most vibrant shopping street.

This list includes businesses in Leith Walk, but also some in Elm Row and other adjoining roads which have also been affected.

1. Storries Storries is a hugely loved bakery at 279 Leith Walk. Their pies and pastries are the stuff of legend in Edinburgh, with one reader saying: "Many a night after walking home from town without being able to get a taxi we would stopped off for a yummy sausage roll."

2. Inner City Sanctum Inner City Sanctum is a beauty salon at 240 Leith Walk offering nail treatments, waxing, massages, spray tans, facials and more. "Brilliant beauty salon!" wrote one reader, and another praised their "professional service every time".

3. Vittoria on the Walk Vittoria on the Walk is an "Edinburgh institution" serving homemade Italian food at its restaurant at 113 Brunswick St for more than 45 years. Owned by the Crolla family, its sister restaurant Vittoria on the Bridge can be found on the George IV Bridge in Old Town.

4. Dofos Edinburgh's oldest pet store, Dofos at 337 Leith Walk has been a family-owned business since 1953. They specialise in quality, nutritious dog food as well as dog accessories, dog grooming, and cat and other pet goodies.