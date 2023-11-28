News you can trust since 1873
14 photos of famous landmarks including Edinburgh Castle and Big Ben reimagined in the style of Quentin Blake

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Nov 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:36 GMT

To celebrate the release of the Wonka film on December 8, online travel booking site Omio has used artificial intelligence to reimagine famous landmarks in the style of Quentin Blake, the world renowned illustrator of Roald Dahl’s books.

Among the famous places reimagined is Edinburgh Castle, which looks stunning, as ever. Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 14 landmarks recreated by AI.

Barcelona, Spain

1. The Sagrada Familia

Barcelona, Spain

Paris, France.

2. Eiffel Tower

Paris, France.

London, England.

3. Big Ben

London, England.

Pisa, Italy

4. Leaning Tower of Pisa

Pisa, Italy

