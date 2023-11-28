14 photos of famous landmarks including Edinburgh Castle and Big Ben reimagined in the style of Quentin Blake
To celebrate the release of the Wonka film on December 8, online travel booking site Omio has used artificial intelligence to reimagine famous landmarks in the style of Quentin Blake, the world renowned illustrator of Roald Dahl’s books.
Among the famous places reimagined is Edinburgh Castle, which looks stunning, as ever. Take a look through our photo gallery to see all 14 landmarks recreated by AI.
