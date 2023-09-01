Adorable litter of seven puppies just days old abandoned in plastic contatiner near West Lothian vet practice
A litter of seven puppies, believed to be just days old, have been found abandoned in a plastic container in West Lothian.
The shocking discovery was made by a member of the public near Bathgate town centre on Friday, August 25. The puppies were taken to a nearby veterinary practice to be checked over and are now in the care of Scottish SPCA.
The charity is appealing to members of the public for information in an effort to trace the owner of the puppies, as well as their mother
Senior inspector Stuart Murray said: “These puppies were found in a plastic container and are only days old. The member of public was quite distressed after finding them but quickly took them to a nearby vets to be checked over and contacted our helpline.
“We are very grateful to the person who found these puppies as we dread to think what would have happened if they hadn’t been found when they were.
“We are keen to trace the person who abandoned these puppies. We would also like to ensure the welfare of the bitch that gave birth to these pups.
“The puppies are now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.
“If anyone recognises these puppies, or has any information about their circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.
“We are not currently accepting rehoming applications for these puppies.”