On Monday morning the crew was spotted on West Preston Street, Newington, with pictures emerging showing the pub The Cask and Barrel being renamed The Resurrectionist.

The show – produced by BBC Studios together with Amazon Prime – confirmed last year that it would be filming in the Capital between October 2021 and March 2022.

Actor Michael Sheen was also seen filming outside the pub though no sign of his co star David Tennant.

The duo are playing an angel and a demon, who became friends during season one while fighting to prevent the apocalypse.

Back in November filming was threatened by Storm Arwen taking hold of the East Coast.

The team was confirmed to be on Circus Lane, just off St Vincent Street, in Stockbridge, when producers said they were “watching the weather closely” to decide if the scenes could be complete.

