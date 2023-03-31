Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Edinburgh schoolboy Andrew MacKinnon on Friday, March 31. The ceremony was decorated with Heart of Midlothian football tributes for the young Hearts fan and musician Callum Beattie sang for the crowds. The 15-year-old collapsed on the pitch at Forrester High School in the city on March 14. He was described as fun-loving, fiercely loyal to his friends and deeply loved by his family at the service. Andrew, who played for Salvesen Community Football Club, leaves behind his two sisters, his father, mother and stepdad.