Andrew MacKinnon funeral: 11 photos from Edinburgh ceremony held for schoolboy with Callum Beattie tribute

Mourners lined the streets for the service at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church in Edinburgh

By Jolene Campbell
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:16 BST

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of Edinburgh schoolboy Andrew MacKinnon on Friday, March 31. The ceremony was decorated with Heart of Midlothian football tributes for the young Hearts fan and musician Callum Beattie sang for the crowds. The 15-year-old collapsed on the pitch at Forrester High School in the city on March 14. He was described as fun-loving, fiercely loyal to his friends and deeply loved by his family at the service. Andrew, who played for Salvesen Community Football Club, leaves behind his two sisters, his father, mother and stepdad.

The coffin is carried into the church at the funeral of Andrew MacKinnon at St David's Broomhouse Parish Church, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

1. Coffin arriving at church

The coffin is carried into the church at the funeral of Andrew MacKinnon at St David's Broomhouse Parish Church, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

Mourners comfort each other at the funeral on Friday. Andrew, who played for Salvesen Community Football Club was a massive Hearts fan. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire

2. Mourners arrive

Mourners comfort each other at the funeral on Friday. Andrew, who played for Salvesen Community Football Club was a massive Hearts fan. Photo: Andrew Milligan PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

Floral tributes sit beside the coffin. Andrew leaves behind his two sisters, his father, mother and stepdad. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

3. Floral tributes sit beside the coffin

Floral tributes sit beside the coffin. Andrew leaves behind his two sisters, his father, mother and stepdad. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

Mourners clap as the funeral cortege leaves after the service Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

4. Funeral cortege leaves after the service at St David's Broomhouse Church

Mourners clap as the funeral cortege leaves after the service Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan

