Andrew MacKinnon funeral: Edinburgh community stands together to say goodbye to 'fiercely loyal' schoolboy

The service in Broomhouse brought the community together with hundreds standing outside

By Neil Johnstone
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:52 BST

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday to celebrate the life of Edinburgh schoolboy Andrew MacKinnon. Andrew was just 15-years-old when he collapsed and died after playing football near Forrester High School earlier this month. The young Hearts fan was a gifted footballer, playing for Salvesen blues 07s was described as ‘precious and irreplaceable.’

Speaking at the service, Reverend Michael Mair said: “To his friends he was fiercely loyal. He was always willing to back them up and stand with them in whatever challenge lay before them. He hated injustice and was loyal and trustworthy as a mate.”

Outside the church, hundreds gathered on the street to pay tribute to the gifted footballer, with shared memories sparking both tears and laughter as it played out over speakers. The service, which included a performance from Mayfield singer Callum Beattie, saw the community come out to stand in solidarity and remember Andrew’s life, with hundreds clapping as the procession left St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church.

Mourners watch the funeral cortege arriving for the funeral of Andrew MacKinnon at St David's Church, Edinburgh. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Andrew is survived by sisters Aimee and Rachel, mother Janine Dow, father Andrew MacKinnon and stepfather Gary Weir.

Andrew MacKinnon, 15, who collapsed and died while playing football at Forrester High School in Edinburgh
