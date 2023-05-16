News you can trust since 1873
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 16th May 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:58 BST

The father of tragic Edinburgh teenager Andrew MacKinnon has taken the heartbreaking decision to renew both of their Hearts season tickets as he “cant’ have a stranger” sitting next to him at Tynecastle Park next season.

Andrew died suddenly on March 14 at the age of just 15 while playing football at Forrester High School, causing shock and sadness to ripple through the local community. The keen young footballer was a big Jambo and attended every home game with his dad Andy. Hearts and Hibs fans paid tribute to Andrew with a minute’s applause at their subsequent home games following Andrew’s sad passing.

Despite Andrew’s death, Andy has now renewed his and Andrew’s season tickets at Tynecastle for season 2023/24.

Big Hearts fan Andrew MacKinnon, who sadly passed away suddenly earlier this year while playing football.Big Hearts fan Andrew MacKinnon, who sadly passed away suddenly earlier this year while playing football.
Big Hearts fan Andrew MacKinnon, who sadly passed away suddenly earlier this year while playing football.
He said: “That’s me renewed both mine and the wee man’s season tickets for next year, I can’t have a stranger sitting in his seat.”

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Andrew during his funeral service, which was held at St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church in Edinburgh on Friday, March 31.

