Another former employee at Tony Macaroni’s Queensferry Road restaurant says he is still due thousands of pounds in wages following its closure earlier this year.

Plamen Dimitrov, 26, claims the Italian restaurant chain is still due him £5,376.59 in unpaid wages following the Edinburgh branch closing permanently in March.

He is the third former employee from the branch to contact the Evening News claiming to be left short-changed by Tony Macaroni.

Heriot Watt University student Farhan Fazal, 22, said he had to move out of his rented accommodation at Davidson's Mains and move in with his brother as he was due four weeks wages after the sudden closure of the Queensferry Road restaurant in March. The former delivery driver claimed many of his former colleagues were in the same situation.

In June, another staff member finally got the money she was due in June after contacting the Evening News. The anonymous former employee revealed that the closure saw her miss out on a home she had bid for in Edinburgh.

Now, former takeaway manager Plamen claims he is still due thousands of pounds by Tony Macaroni, with the issue now impacting his mental health due to the stress of being unable to contact anyone at the restaurant chain to resolve his claim.

He said: “On March 19 I was notified by my colleague that our branch's final operating day would be March 24, just five days later.

“At that time, my wage was already overdue by four weeks. Since the branch's closure, I have had minimal to no contact with the company or its payroll department. I am still owed £5,376.59, and the company has since ceased all communication with me.

“Since the closure, I have made numerous attempts to contact the company by email, phone, post, and in person, but have received no response.

“Despite my growing financial difficulties and the impact on my mental health, I have not applied for benefits, believing that others are in greater need.

“However, the mounting pressure of unpaid bills and my inability to secure employment have left me feeling increasingly hopeless, I have just enough to survive the next month.

“Two weeks ago, I visited the payroll office and explained that I have not received any wages for the past seven months. I was assured that payment would be processed immediately and that they do not mistreat their employees. Unfortunately, this assurance has not been fulfilled.”

Former takeaway manager Plamen Dimitrov, 26, claims Tony Macaroni is still due him £5,376.59 in unpaid wages following the Queensferry Road restaurant closing in March. | Google Maps

Plamen was also critical of Tony Macaroni’s work policies while he was an employee, including a lack of training, break violations and workplace culture issues.

He said: “As a takeaway manager at Tony Macaroni, I learned a lot about how the company works. Absurd and chaotic, sometimes it felt like I was part of a weird experiment.

“The training provided is inadequate, which leads to frequent mistakes and subsequent blame directed at employees. The company also appears to be in violation of break regulations, as employees are often unable to take breaks despite being legally entitled to them.

“Instances of racism and bullying have also been reported, but these serious concerns have been inadequately addressed.

“I believe addressing these issues is crucial for improving workplace conditions and ensuring a fair and respectful environment for all employees.

“Last but not least, I want this to serve as a valuable example for individuals and their families, particularly within the hospitality sector, which often employs young people. Many of these young employees lack comprehensive knowledge about their rights and responsibilities, leading to potential exploitation.

“As a young person new to the UK, I faced similar challenges due to a lack of guidance on proper practices. I hope my experience will encourage greater unity and mutual support among workers, fostering a more informed and supportive environment.”

A spokesperson for Tony Macaroni said that Plamen will be paid in full as soon as possible.