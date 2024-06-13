Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh restaurant worker was forced to pull out of flat purchase

A staff member at the former Tony Macaroni restaurant at Queensferry Road has finally been paid the £2,700 she was due, three months after it closed in March.

The member of staff, who asked to remain anonymous, had spent months chasing the money she said she was due, with the restaurant’s closure also meaning she had to pull out of purchasing a flat.

It wasn’t until the Evening News intervened this week that her pay issue was resolved. And she was delighted to get her pay today, Thursday, June 13, following our intervention.

She said: “I have finally been paid the £2,700 I was due for the last few weeks of work. And it wouldn’t have happened without your help. So a massive thank you. It means quite a lot to finally get this money.

“I have also been helping a bunch of my colleagues who are due pay, including one who is pregnant and younger staff members who haven’t been able to pay rent to their parents.

“There are a lot of people in this company that don’t know what they are signing up for. I know people who have not been paid on time and sometimes not at the right rate.”

The Tony Macaroni restaurant at Queensferry Road was closed in March. | GM

She was not the only Queensferry Road restaurant staff member who went without pay, with a delivery driver also speaking to the Evening News in March about him being due four weeks’ wages, which was later resolved.

Speaking about how tough it has been to get by while chasing this money, this latest former Tony Macaroni staff member revealed that losing her job also meant she had to pull our of purchasing a flat she had bid for.

She said: “I have been struggling quite a lot. I’m currently having to stay at my parents’ house. I was just about to buy a flat. I had made an offer but this hit me so I had to pull out, which was tough.

“It’s been really hard to find another job. I did get an offer but it was in Inverness and I couldn’t afford the petrol to get there from Edinburgh.

“I have also got quite a lot of medical bills to pay as well. I have been borrowing money from my mum. She is trying to retire just now so it’s not fair on her. It’s quite a large sum of money which will take me a while to pay back.

“My family are going to South Africa for my mum’s 60th birthday soon, so now I will be able to go, I’m over the moon.”