Arthur's Seat death: Edinburgh vigil for Fawziyah Javed on anniversary of her death
A young woman allegedly murdered by her husband on Arthur's Seat will be remembered at a vigil outside the Scottish Parliament tomorrow afternoon.
Solicitor Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, who was expecting her first child, died after sustaining multiple injuries a year ago, on September 2, while on a short break to the Capital.
Her parents, Mohammed and Yasmin Javed, are travelling up to attend the event - the first time they will have visited the city since their daughter’s death.
Last month Yasmin Javed told the Evening News she had originally vowed never to visit Edinburgh again because it would be too traumatic, but had decided she had to make the trip for her daughter.
She said: "Fawziyah was our only child, pregnant with our first grandchild. It has been absolutely tortuous and painful. To say that we're devastated doesn't even come close. The pain is just so deep, I don't have the words to describe the depth of our pain. There are just so many layers to this grief.
"Fawziyah was popular, she was well-loved and well-liked, she was a very successful solicitor and had her whole life ahead of her. It has destroyed our lives and our world.”
Women's groups from Edinburgh will join the vigil along with others coming up from London, Leeds and Bradford. The vigil, which runs from 2pm until 5.30pm, will include prayers, poetry and speeches.
Fawziyah's husband Kashif Anwar, 28, is due to go on trial for her murder in March.