Arthur's Seat: Emergency service attend city centre beauty spot as fire reported

Emergency services in attendance at Edinburgh beauty spot after fire reported on Arthur’s Seat.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:37 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 8:38 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire on the south side of Arthur’s Seat at around 7.55 pm on Monday.

One appliance is already in attendance and they have confirmed that two more are en route.

They have also sent a height appliance to attend the scene.

Picture credit: Contributed

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more comes in.

