The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire on the south side of Arthur’s Seat at around 7.55 pm on Monday.

One appliance is already in attendance and they have confirmed that two more are en route.

They have also sent a height appliance to attend the scene.

Picture credit: Contributed

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more comes in.

