Emergency services rushed to the scene after a huge smouldering fire broke at St Margaret's Loch on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park late last night.

On Sunday, February 12, emergency services dashed to a blazing inferno at the landmark hill in Edinburgh city centre. At 10.30pm, fire engines were called to the scene and stood by in Holyrood Park as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the flames.

Ferocious orange flames could be seen from the Southside and Newington areas nearby as the dark sky filled with an orange glow of thick smoke. The fire appeared to have broken out on the Crags where three fire engines were battling the colossal flames. It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured by the blaze.

Fire crews were on the scene at Arthur's Seat last night. Photo by Annabelle Gauntlet.

Many people rushed to view the rapacious red glow that appeared on the famous hill. One woman walking home from work said: “I saw the glow in the distance and was immediately concerned so I went to call the fire brigade, but they had already gotten there. It’s very unusual, especially for the middle of winter in Scotland, so definitely concerning.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.30pm on Sunday, February 12 to reports of a fire affecting an area of gorse at St Margaret's Loch, Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews kept a watching brief during the night. The area affected measures approximately 50 square metres.

"One appliance remains in attendance today as firefighters work to make the area safe."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh shortly after 11pm on Sunday, 12 February. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have attended and there has not been any requirement for police.”