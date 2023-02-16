Uniformed emergency service workers will be allowed to travel for free on Lothian buses as a mark of respect for fallen fire fighter Barry Martin. Mr Martin died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire in the Jenners Building on Princes Street in January.

His funeral will be held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday, February 17, with the procession leaving McDonald Road Fire Station, travelling along Leith Walk to London Road, then through Abbeyhill and up to the Royal Mile. It is expected to arrive at the Cathedral at around 12.30 pm where the service will be held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is invited to stand outside and pay their respects as the procession moves through the city. There will be several road closures and diversions as this takes place, and Lothian has updated their site with information for those planning on travelling on Friday. With McDonald Road being closed for traffic, the number 10 service will be affected, and on the Royal Mile, the 35 is also being diverted.

Barry Martin: Uniformed emergency services workers to travel for free on day of fallen firefighters funeral in Edinburgh

Edinburgh Trams has also paid tribute to Mr Martin, with serving members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are being offered free tram travel to and from the memorial service if they are wearing their uniform or show their staff ID.