Barry Martin funeral: Emergency service workers to travel for free in Edinburgh on firefighter's funeral day
Emergency service workers wearing their uniforms will travel for free on the day of fallen firefighter’s funeral.
Uniformed emergency service workers will be allowed to travel for free on Lothian buses as a mark of respect for fallen fire fighter Barry Martin. Mr Martin died from injuries suffered while fighting a fire in the Jenners Building on Princes Street in January.
His funeral will be held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday, February 17, with the procession leaving McDonald Road Fire Station, travelling along Leith Walk to London Road, then through Abbeyhill and up to the Royal Mile. It is expected to arrive at the Cathedral at around 12.30 pm where the service will be held.
The public is invited to stand outside and pay their respects as the procession moves through the city. There will be several road closures and diversions as this takes place, and Lothian has updated their site with information for those planning on travelling on Friday. With McDonald Road being closed for traffic, the number 10 service will be affected, and on the Royal Mile, the 35 is also being diverted.
Edinburgh Trams has also paid tribute to Mr Martin, with serving members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are being offered free tram travel to and from the memorial service if they are wearing their uniform or show their staff ID.
Tom Neil, Edinburgh Trams’ Head of Business and Finance Support, said “Offering free tram travel to Fire and Rescue Service personnel reflects the gratitude we all feel for our essential workers who risk their lives on a regular basis to protect us.Those travelling to Edinburgh on the day should note that trams are only running between the airport and West End this week, and anyone driving can leave their cars at Ingliston Park and Ride, which is off the A8 and offers free parking, before completing their journey by tram.”