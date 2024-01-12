Bear found in abandoned Ukrainian zoo after surviving Russian attack settles into new home in West Lothian
A bear from Ukraine that survived the Russian shelling of a zoo in Donetsk is settling into his new home in West Lothian.
Yampil, a 12-year-old Asiatic black bear named after the village he was brought up, was discovered there after the onslaught by Russian forces last October. Sadly, the majority of the 200 other animals in the zoo were killed in the attack.
Staff at Five Sisters Zoo heard about Yampil from Belgian animal welfare charity Natuurhulpcentrum, which cared for the bear between his rescue and the search for his permanent home. He has now been rehomed at the wildlife attraction in West Calder.
“When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke – we were just so amazed he was still alive and well,” said Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo.
“When the volunteers found Yampil, a shell had not long exploded near his cage, and he was concussed. He was in terrible condition; five more days and they wouldn’t have been able to save him.
“Bears, just like people, can suffer mental health issues similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after they’ve been through something really traumatic. That’s why we have the best team on hand to care for him and help make this transition as peaceful and calm for him as possible.”
Yampil arrived at Five Sisters Zoo early on Friday morning and was safely transported to his temporary enclosure where it is hoped he will have a peaceful hibernation.
The zoo has a fundraising target of £200,000 for Yampil’s new home, enclosure and upkeep. To date, £60,000 has been raised from individual donations and from local businesses donating materials to build Yampil’s home.
Mr Curran added: “We have rescued bears before and have some terrific facilities. However, Yampil is the first rescued Asiatic black bear we will care for, and he requires a whole new enclosure to match his special needs.
“That’s why Yampil is now settling into a temporary enclosure where he will continue his recovery, or go into hibernation; this will give us time to continue to fundraise for his permanent enclosure and work on building this with the support of our community.
“We are well aware of the cost-of-living crisis and of people’s difficult financial situations, but should anyone be in a position to help, we would really welcome their support and generous donations.”
Asiatic black bears – also known as moon bears due to the distinctive crescent-shaped yellow fur on their chests – are medium-sized bears averaging 4.5 - 5.4ft (137-165cm) in height, and weighing 90-115kg. The males are often heavier and can weigh up to 181kg.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, the Asiatic black bear is a ‘vulnerable species’, with estimates suggesting there are fewer than 60,000 of them left in the world.