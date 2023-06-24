News you can trust since 1873
Body found in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park during search for missing Leith man

A man's body has been found at a popular Edinburgh beauty spot
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

The body of a man has been found in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Saturday morning, June 24.

Police have notified the family of missing Leith man William Robertson, known as Billy. However, officers said formal identification has yet to take place. The 63-year-old was last seen in the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh on Thursday evening, June 22.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances, police said, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

