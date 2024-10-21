Dalkeith Indian restaurant shortlisted among finalist for first British Curry Championships

Dalkeith's Bombay Lounge has been shortlisted in the Scottish Curry Champion of the Year category. (Google Maps)

A Midlothian Indian restaurant and takeaway has been shorlisted among the finalists for the inaugural British Curry Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bombay Lounge is among the contenders for the Scottish Curry Champion of the Year.

Oceanic Consulting, powered by Oceanic Awards, introduced the competition as their latest initiative to support and promote the finest talents in the curry industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will showcase the top 300 restaurants from across the nation, highlighting the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services.

The awards ceremony will take place early December and will see the nation’s curry connoisseurs gather to recognise and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

A spokesperson for The 1 st British Curry Championship 2024 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the culinary landscape, more importantly they will cement the curry as the nations favourite dish and celebrate the economical contribution curry houses across the UK make to the British economy.

The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”