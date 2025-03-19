Locals in Dalry have been reacting to the approval of plans to turn an empty former grocery store into a new 168-cover buffet restaurant.

Hot World Cuisine Ltd acquired the single storey flat roofed commercial property at 118 - 126 Dalry Road for its proposal for a change of use from Class 1 shops to Class 3 food and drink, which was approved on March 3 by the council’s planning department.

The new buffet restaurant will create 20 full and part-time jobs and will offer a total of 168 covers for customers at the large 599.8sqm unit, which was most recently a Locavore organic grocery and canteen, and was previously an electrical store.

Locals Mike Bertoli (top left) Alison Blake and Ross Rennie (bottom right) gave their views on the approved plans to transform this large empty Dalry Road unit into a new buffet restaurant. | National World

The plans were approved despite 19 objections from locals, citing issues including increased traffic, littering, noise and a possible impact on local businesses.

However, locals speaking outside the still currently empty unit today broadly welcomed the planned new addition to Dalry.

Gordon McGregor said: “We already have supermarkets here so the grocery store wasn’t really needed. I think a restaurant is better than more grocery shops. Housing would be better there though, as there is currently a big need for housing in the city.”

Local resident Alison Blake welcomed the approved plans. | National World

Alison Blake said: “I am okay with it. It definitely needs something as it’s been empty for quite a while and its never really been a success, so yes I’m really happy with this change.”

Cathy Lawrie said: “I don’t mind really. I like buffet restaurants to be honest. I will go to this new restaurant when it opens.”

Mike Bertioli said: “I have no objection to this plan. I think it’s good that it has been approved, as it’s better as a buffet place than an empty unit. It’s been empty for a long time and it’s a huge space, so I’m glad it will soon come back into use.”

Mike Bertioli is happy that the long-term empty unit will soon be occupied. | National World

Marsha Nik added: “I don’t mind this change. This area is missing some cafes. It’s nice to have somewhere local to grab something to eat instead of travelling to a restaurant or cafe.”

While, Justina, who asked not to give her surname, said she wont be going to the new buffet restaurant when it opens. She said: “It was a nice shop before, maybe just too big. Buffet restaurants don’t work for my daughter and I as we have diabetes and coeliac. So we wont go there when it opens.”

Ross Rennie is disappointed that a new buffet restaurant will soon open at the Dalry Road unit. | National World

And, Ross Rennie doesn’t believe Dalry needs another restaurant.

He said: “There tons of restaurants and cafes here already. It’s good to have actual shops around here like grocery shops and organic shops, so this move doesn’t make sense.”

The proposals for the empty Dalry Road unit include an increase in toilet facilities to meet the occupancy and the planning of the buffet restaurant and accommodation of a new flue and refuse/recycling area. Alterations to the shopfront will modify the entrance into the premises.

There will also be a new reception desk, the formation of perimeter hot food serveries, a dessert servery area, a waiting area, an office and a soft drinks bar. As well as central area seating booths and the installation of a commercial kitchen area.