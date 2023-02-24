Disney’s Aladdin is to take flight later this year on its first ever UK & Ireland tour – and the smash-hit musical’s first landing will be in Edinburgh.

Based on the hit 1992 animated film with new songs by Tony, Olivier, Grammy, Emmy and eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, the critically-acclaimed Broadway and West End show will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the Edinburgh Playhouse in October 24, where it will run until November 18, the production will then move onto Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.

Aladdin will fly into the Edinburgh Playhouse from October 24 to November 18, 2023. Photo: Deen van Meer

Tickets for the show, which is directed by Thomas Schumacher, will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.

This extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, earning rave reviews in each of the cities visited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer at Disney Theatrical Productions, said: “As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.

"Thanks to Casey Nicholaw’s direction, Alan Menken’ s music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it.