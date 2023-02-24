Disney's Aladdin is flying into Edinburgh Playhouse on first ever UK tour - and here's how to get tickets
The Broadway sensation open in the Scottish capital later this year
Disney’s Aladdin is to take flight later this year on its first ever UK & Ireland tour – and the smash-hit musical’s first landing will be in Edinburgh.
Based on the hit 1992 animated film with new songs by Tony, Olivier, Grammy, Emmy and eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, the critically-acclaimed Broadway and West End show will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time.
Opening the Edinburgh Playhouse in October 24, where it will run until November 18, the production will then move onto Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland and Milton Keynes, with further cities to be announced.
Tickets for the show, which is directed by Thomas Schumacher, will go on sale in March and full casting will be announced in due course.
This extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, earning rave reviews in each of the cities visited.
Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer at Disney Theatrical Productions, said: “As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland.
"Thanks to Casey Nicholaw’s direction, Alan Menken’ s music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it.
"The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production.”