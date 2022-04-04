It is in collaboration with breast prosthetic brand, Boost. The two like-minded brands, whose products both boost the mood and confidence of women who have been through breast surgery, will be joining forces at egg & co from 5-17 April.

LoveRose is the UK’s first luxury lingerie collection created for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery. It combines women’s complex post-surgery needs with luxury design, high quality fabrics and matching garments.

Having founded their business online, popping up in egg & co, a space supporting female-led brands, presents the perfect opportunity for LoveRose’s founders Caroline Kennedy Alexander and Sarah Bell Jones to meet face-to-face with their customers following their appearance in the Den last month.

Hot on the heels of appearing on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den, Edinburgh-based post-surgery luxury lingerie brand LoveRose is launching a pop-up shop on George Street.

Cornwall-based Boost make innovative and contemporary breast forms that challenge the assumption that a breast form needs to imitate skin tone. Their breast forms come in a range of stylish colours to celebrate the healing, celebratory and expressive qualities of colour.

LoveRose Lingerie is named in memory of Alexander’s sister, Rose, one of two of her sisters to have died from cancer.

Alexander studied fashion and founded and ran an international art gallery in Edinburgh for seven years before teaming up with fellow designer Sarah Bell Jones to create bras, pants, robes and suspenders made from sustainable fabrics and finished with silk.

She said: “I was blown away by the Dragons’ rection to LoveRose and have been overwhelmed with the support that we have received since the show.

“Despite not securing an investment in the Den, this is a really exciting time for us. We are in conversation with new investors and through our collaboration with Boost and pop up in egg & co, aim to continue inspiring women that have been faced with breast cancer.”

The venture initially raised a five-figure sum during a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help get the business off the ground and went on to win at the Scottish Edge Awards 2018.

One-in-seven women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, with more than 500,000 women currently living well after treatment.

