FM104’s The Gig 2023 has been postponed after Lewis Capaldi was unable to attend due to an unspecified illness. FM104 announced the performance would not be going ahead on Twitter.

The radio station stated that the gig would be postponed but did not say when it would be rescheduled for. It also announced that Lewis would be making a personal donation of £50,000 to the ISPCC, as the performance was in aid of Childline by ISPCC. Lewis was to take the stage alongside Gavin James, Wild Youth, Aimée and Jazzy.

Fans took to the comments to express their disappointment in the cancellation. One said: “Awwwwwwh!! 😖😣 Could it have not gone ahead without Lewis!? Such a great lineup even without him!!” Another added: “I’m so disappointed for @LewisCapaldi & all the other acts!! Sometimes fate plays a hand you weren’t expecting. Get well soon @LewisCapaldi x.”

Lewis has yet to respond on social media to the news of the cancellation or to further address the reported illness that will keep him from performing. He is also scheduled to perform in Leeds tomorrow (6 June) and in Glasgow on Wednesday (7 June).

These performances are in addition to his performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday (11 June), but Lewis has yet to announce if these events will go ahead as planned.

The scheduled performances and charity donation follow the release of Lewis’ new music video, which helped to raise almost £30,000 towards a fundraiser for children’s toys after he put a spotlight on The 3D ToyShop in his video for ‘Haven’t You Ever Been in Love Before.’

The music video shows the charity’s founder Nick Hardman at his home producing 3D replicas of medical devices such as feeding tubes, hearing aids and prosthetics, which will be attached to each toy. The 3D Toy Shop creates unique toys for children so they can have a "friend" with the same medical conditions as they have.