East Lothian missing: Teenager Holly Monteith last seen in Ormiston has been traced
The teenager has been found, Police said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Missing East Lothian teenager Holly Monteith has been traced, Police said.
A search was launched for the 15-year-old from Port Seton who had last been seen around 7pm on Friday, 13 October, 2023, in the Cockburn Drive area of Ormiston.
Police issued a statement on Saturday afternoon confirming Holly had been traced and thanked the public for their help with the appeal.