East Lothian missing: Teenager Holly Monteith last seen in Ormiston has been traced

The teenager has been found, Police said.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Missing East Lothian teenager Holly Monteith has been traced, Police said.

A search was launched for the 15-year-old from Port Seton who had last been seen around 7pm on Friday, 13 October, 2023, in the Cockburn Drive area of Ormiston.

Police issued a statement on Saturday afternoon confirming Holly had been traced and thanked the public for their help with the appeal.

