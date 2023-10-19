Edinburgh 10K October: Full list of city centre road closures for the Edinburgh 10K races
Thousands of runners are set to pound the city's streets on Sunday for the annual women’s and men’s 10k races.
Starting on the historic Royal Mile, runners will pass the Scottish National Gallery and head to Princes Street Gardens, past the Scott Monument and down past the Scottish Parliament building. From here the route carries on into Holyrood Park and the Grassmarket before finishing at BT Murrayfield Stadium.
The event will see multiple road closures in place across the Capital from 5am with some routes closed until after 1.30pm. Here’s a full list of all road closures, including full and partial closures and times.
Full closures
Johnston Terrace will close from 5am to 12pm. Market Street and Cockburn Street will close from 8.30am to 11.30am. Bank Street and North Bank Street will close from 8.45 to 9.15am. Mound and Mound Place will be closed from 10.45 to 11.30am. The Grassmarket will be closed between 8.30am and 12.45pm. The West Approach Road will be closed westbound from Roseburn Street to Dundee Street between 9am and 12.45pm.
Partial closures
Jeffery Street, Canongate, Cranston Street, Horse Wynd, Queen’s Drive, Blackfriars Street, Niddry Street, Cowgate, Cowgatehead, West Port and Bread Street will all be closed from 8.30am to 12.45pm. Lawnmarket from Castlehill to George IV Bridge will close from 5am to 12pm. Castlehill will close from Ramsay Lane to Lawnmarket from 5am to 12pm. Waverley Bridge will close from south of Princes Street southbound to Market Street from 8.30am to 11.30am. Hanover Street will be closed from Rose Street to Princes Street between 8.45 and 9.15am. New Street will close from Canongate to East Market Street from 8.30am to 12.45pm. High Street will close from Canongate to North Bridge between 8.30am and 12.45pm. Lady Lawson Street will be closed from Lauriston Place to Westport between 8.30am and 12.45pm and East Fountainbridge from Bread Street to Riego Street between 8.30 and 12.45. Roseburn Street will be closed from Westfield Roath northwards to the north service entrance for Murrayfield stadium between 9.30am and 1pm. While Westfield Road will be shut from Roseburn Street southwest between 9.30am and 1pm.