Here is a list of the full road closures for the women’s and men’s 10k on Sunday.

Thousands of runners are set to pound the city's streets on Sunday for the annual women’s and men’s 10k races.

Starting on the historic Royal Mile, runners will pass the Scottish National Gallery and head to Princes Street Gardens, past the Scott Monument and down past the Scottish Parliament building. From here the route carries on into Holyrood Park and the Grassmarket before finishing at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

The event will see multiple road closures in place across the Capital from 5am with some routes closed until after 1.30pm. Here’s a full list of all road closures, including full and partial closures and times.

Full closures

Johnston Terrace will close from 5am to 12pm. Market Street and Cockburn Street will close from 8.30am to 11.30am. Bank Street and North Bank Street will close from 8.45 to 9.15am. Mound and Mound Place will be closed from 10.45 to 11.30am. The Grassmarket will be closed between 8.30am and 12.45pm. The West Approach Road will be closed westbound from Roseburn Street to Dundee Street between 9am and 12.45pm.

Partial closures