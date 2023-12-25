Edinburgh ambulance worker diagnosed with same cancer as Dad after plea to get tested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ambulance technician who was diagnosed with prostate cancer after his dad urged him to get tested has spoken out to encourage men to be aware of the condition.

Iain Sullivan, from Kirkliston, who works at McDonald Road Community Fire and Ambulance Station, received the devastating news earlier this year that he had prostate cancer. The 48-year-old who has been with Scottish Ambulance Service for three years said he wants to help raise awareness because there’s ‘radio silence for men’ about the illness.

He said: “My father was in his early 60s with prostate cancer. At the time, I was only 40, so it was deemed not necessary to get checked by NHS due to my young age. After going through this, it is really important for me to raise awareness and encourage people to talk openly about any worries they may have and seek medical advice.”

Iain Sullivan works for the SAS

After his Dad was told that his cancer had spread last December he encouraged Iain and his brother to get tested. Following the tests in February, Iain was advised that he had tested positive for prostate cancer. He said: “I had a feeling I was going to test positive. Luckily, my brother was clear.”

During the first months since the diagnosis, the dad-of-one said his “head has been all over the place”, but scans have shown he is at stage 1 of 4 so the caner hasn't spread to other parts of the body. Iain, who is ex-military with 25 years full colour service, is currently off work but he said his work colleagues have been “fantastic and supportive”.

“My Crewmate Lewis has been checking up on me, along with the rest of the gang, and also my other friends and staff within the Edinburgh area have been supportive to me even through their own times of difficulties. They all work tirelessly and still have the kindness to look after each other. My partner Julie, who is also Ambulance technician, has shown amazing support and so has my son Brad, and other family members or course.”

He urged people in their forties and younger to understand the risks, talk about them with friends and colleagues and seek help if they have concerns.