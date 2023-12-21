A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for all of Scotland until 9pm on Thursday

Rail passengers face disruption as Storm Pia hits the country, with gale force winds set to batter the Capital.

A yellow weather warning for wind came into effect at midnight and is in place for all of Scotland until 9pm on Thursday.

One train operator has “strongly” urged its customers not to travel on services to and from Edinburgh before mid-afternoon, as Storm Pia is expected to cause significant disruption. Issuing “do not travel” advice, TransPennine Express (TPE) asked customers to delay their journeys in and out of Edinburgh until after 3pm, as parts of the UK brace for high winds.

Rail passengers are urged to plan ahead

Train operator LNER and others have urged customers to plan ahead. LNER advised travellers that due to speed restrictions between Newcastle and Edinburgh journeys will take longer.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the train operator wrote: "Strong winds will affect some LNER services in the North of England & Scotland on Thursday, December 21. Services between #Edinburgh & #Newcastle are subject to speed restrictions, extending journey times by up to 30 mins. An hourly service is scheduled between Newcastle & Edinburgh until late afternoon, Thurs 21 Dec. A full service will resume once weather conditions improve.”

ScotRail has also suspended services through the West Highlands, between Inverness and Aberdeen and Kyle of Lochalsh.

The operator said on X: "Extreme strong winds are on the way (60-80mph) and are forecast to hit much of the country overnight and into tomorrow. To keep people safe, the decision has been taken to suspend services on a number of routes tomorrow (Thursday). Tomorrow, the following train services will be suspended until the tracks can be safely inspected.”

The Met Office has advised there will be travel disruption across the country, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected, as well as some short-term loss of power and other services. The weather agency said coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities would be affected by spray and large waves.

Met Office forecast for Edinburgh on Thursday said: “Northwest strong to gale winds, perhaps reaching severe gale at times this morning across exposed areas. Blustery showers, focused in west with the best of shelter around the east coast.