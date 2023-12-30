Edinburgh bars and nightclubs that closed their doors for good in 2023 from Cav, the Auld Hoose and Basils
From legendary Edinburgh nightclubs to award winning dog-friendly pubs, the capital lost some great drinking venues this year.
West Tollcross venue, ATIK, more commonly known as The Cavendish or Cav, shocked regulars when they announced plans to close their iconic venue at the beginning of the year. And towards the end of the 2023 it became apparent that the pop-up bar on the rooftop of Waverley Mall would soon be a thing of the past.
Here are eight bars and clubs that closed their doors for good in 2023.